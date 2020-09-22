Church of the Holy Redeemer - Interior

Yesterdays shot of this church clearly showed a mid 20th century building, and much of the interior reflects that as well, but there are fascinating glimpses of history, particularly with the stone arches seen in this shot.



At the time this building was being planned, there were a number of redundant churches in York city centre, due to the movement of people from the city to the suburbs, drastically reducing the number of people living in the city centre. One proposal was that one of these churches should be dismantled and re-erected here on the site of the Church of the Holy Redeemer.



The idea was not accepted, but parts of St Mary the Elder, Bishophill, York were incorporated into this building, the largest being the arcade in this shot. The arches to the right, with the rounded tops, date back to c1180AD, when the Norman St Mary the Elder church was first built, and the slightly pointed arches to the left date from around 100 years later when that church was extended.



Incorporated within the centre of the modern cross above the altar is part of a Saxon cross dating back to the 9th or 10th centuries. Other old carved stones are incorporated in the structure of this building, and I spent some time exploring and discovering them.



Sadly, St Mary the Elder church was demolished, along with some other surplus city centre churches.



Ian