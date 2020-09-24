Scarborough Spa Express

Another sign of the end of summer was the running of the last Scarborough Spa Express steam service of the season today, so it was off to York railway station this morning. I'm afraid you have been a little deprived of steam train photos this summer, since several services have been cancelled, and it has been four weeks since I last took photos of this service. Hopefully the 2021 services will have fewer problems.



Today's service ran into platform 4, which isn't great for photography. I couldn't decide what to share with you, so here is a collage of various shots that I took.



There could be a bit of a gap before there are more steam trains to share - the next influx of steam excursions tends to be for the St Nicholas Christmas Fair, which starts towards the end of November, though there might be an odd one before then.



Ian