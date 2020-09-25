On the Popular Page

I discovered from the routine that Alexis Birkill wrote that we were approaching a total of 365 photos on the Popular Page, and yesterday's shot took the total to 365, so I thought I would create a collage of some of my favourites from those 365.



I'm not sure I would pick the same ten again if I looked at them tomorrow, since there are so many wonderful memories amongst all those that I was chosing from.



Thank you all who have commented and fav'ed our photos over the years. We have learned so much from seeing your photos during that time, and we look forward to enjoying many more.



Ian