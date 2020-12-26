Five Years Ago.....

Boxing Day 2015, and York was at the start of a disasterous few days of flooding. One of the first areas affected was beside Shipton Road on the north side of the city, where a small stream, which flows towards the River Ouse on Clifton Ings, became blocked and the water moved onto local roads. The homes in this shot were fortunate that the slope up from the road protected their properties from flooding. Other homes further north were less fortunate, and eventually over 150 properties were flooded.



Sad news today on the news that several areas of the UK are affected by flooding. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.



Ian