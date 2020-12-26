Previous
Next
Five Years Ago..... by fishers
Photo 1681

Five Years Ago.....

Boxing Day 2015, and York was at the start of a disasterous few days of flooding. One of the first areas affected was beside Shipton Road on the north side of the city, where a small stream, which flows towards the River Ouse on Clifton Ings, became blocked and the water moved onto local roads. The homes in this shot were fortunate that the slope up from the road protected their properties from flooding. Other homes further north were less fortunate, and eventually over 150 properties were flooded.

Sad news today on the news that several areas of the UK are affected by flooding. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

Ian
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joyce Lancaster ace
So hard on all the poor families affected. We are warned that there is more water coming this way again.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise