A Mad Tea Party

"There was a table set out under a tree in front of the house, and the March Hare and the Hatter were having tea at it: a Dormouse was sitting between them, fast asleep, and the other two were using it as a cushion, resting their elbows on it, and talking over its head. `Very uncomfortable for the Dormouse,' thought Alice; `only, as it's asleep, I suppose it doesn't mind.' "
The Homestead Park in York often has themed displays, usually aimed at children, and the latest display has a look at Alice in Wonderland, and this shot shows the tea party.
I've always referred to the Hatter as the Mad Hatter, but it seems I'm wrong to do that - Lewis Carroll never actually called him that in the story. He just referred to him as ‘the Hatter’.
The phrase ‘mad as a hatter’ was common in Lewis Carroll’s time. ‘Mad as a hatter’ probably owes its origin to the fact that hatters actually did go mad, because the mercury they used in the hat making process sometimes gave them mercury poisoning.