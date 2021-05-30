Previous
A Mad Tea Party by fishers
A Mad Tea Party

"There was a table set out under a tree in front of the house, and the March Hare and the Hatter were having tea at it: a Dormouse was sitting between them, fast asleep, and the other two were using it as a cushion, resting their elbows on it, and talking over its head. `Very uncomfortable for the Dormouse,' thought Alice; `only, as it's asleep, I suppose it doesn't mind.' "

The Homestead Park in York often has themed displays, usually aimed at children, and the latest display has a look at Alice in Wonderland, and this shot shows the tea party.

It seems I'm destined to keep finding Alice in Wonderland themed displays. Last October I featured two shots of sculptures just inside the city walls near Bootham Bar. I also posted older shots of a sculpted tree in Ripon, and sand art in Beverley ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-10-22 to http://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-10-25 ). Here we go again, and this is the first of several shots I have to post.

I've always referred to the Hatter as the Mad Hatter, but it seems I'm wrong to do that - Lewis Carroll never actually called him that in the story. He just referred to him as ‘the Hatter’.

The phrase ‘mad as a hatter’ was common in Lewis Carroll’s time. ‘Mad as a hatter’ probably owes its origin to the fact that hatters actually did go mad, because the mercury they used in the hat making process sometimes gave them mercury poisoning.

More soon from Wonderland!

Ian
Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
Yoland ace
Lovely garden display.
May 30th, 2021  
Bri ace
Nice garden display
May 30th, 2021  
