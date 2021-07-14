Model Village

Sometimes a walk in the country throws up some very unusual things to see, and our walk from Thornton Dale, on the southern fringe of the North York Moors, produced such a novelty.



The last part of the walk leading back into Thornton Dale was along a very quiet country lane. The first buildings that we came to included one with a model village in the front garden, and this collage shows four scenes from the village.



It appears that many of the buildings were based on local prototypes. The bungalow model, top right, is based on the building in whose garden the model village is found.



Ian