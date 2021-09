Eskdale Sky

Neither Katharine or I have been out much since the beginning of the month, since we have both had heavy colds. Katharine has made a quicker recovery than me, so she took herself off on a Moorsbus trip today, right across the moor tops to Eskdale and the tea rooms at the Danby Moors Centre.



The weather forecast for today was dry, but there was still quite a build-up of cloud looking southwards. It remained dry, but created an impressive sky!



Ian