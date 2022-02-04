Sign up
Photo 2069
Roof of Merchant Taylors Hall
The Merchant Taylors Hall in York has recently been dated to the early 1400s, using tree ring technology.
It must once have been a very impressive building inside and out, but sadly at some stage the exterior was faced with bricks, making it a far less attractive building to modern eyes.
However, the interior is still very impressive, particularly the roof structure seen here. One slight concession to modernity is that the candles are electric!
Ian
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
0
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
2069
photos
97
followers
39
following
566% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
30th January 2022 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
architecture
,
merchant taylors hall
