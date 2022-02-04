Previous
Roof of Merchant Taylors Hall by fishers
Roof of Merchant Taylors Hall

The Merchant Taylors Hall in York has recently been dated to the early 1400s, using tree ring technology.

It must once have been a very impressive building inside and out, but sadly at some stage the exterior was faced with bricks, making it a far less attractive building to modern eyes.

However, the interior is still very impressive, particularly the roof structure seen here. One slight concession to modernity is that the candles are electric!

Ian
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Photo Details

