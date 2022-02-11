Royal Scot - 2

Well, what a surprise to get a shot of this locomotive in York nine days ago. I had taken photos of it in December ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-12-29 ) and expected that it might be quite a while before I saw it again, since it is due a major overhaul.
It must have been stopped at signals to the south of York station, since we could hear the sound its rather dramatic acceleration long before it came into sight. So, here it gently drifting into platform 10 at the end of it's long journey.
Some of the history of this locomotive can be found by following the link above to my earlier photo of it. One small part of the story that I didn't tell then is that after it was withdrawn from service in 1962 it was cosmetically restored and placed on display at a Butlins Holiday Camp. Several other locomotives were put on display at other Butlins Holiday Camps at around that time. I'm not sure how much interest the holidaymakers would have in seeing it!
For a locomotive due to have an overhaul it looks in remarkably good condition.