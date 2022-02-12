Ornamental Pool, Rowntree Park, York

South of York city centre, on the west bank of the River Ouse, can be found Rowntree Park. It was opened on the 16th of July 1921, as a gift to the people of York from the Rowntree Family and it was “intended to serve as a perpetual memorial to the members of the Cocoa works staff that fell and suffered in the War”. Rowntree stated he wanted the park to “afford many rest and recreation from the turmoil and stress of life, and bring health and happiness to a large number of young lives”. From that day on, the park was owned and managed by York City Council.



The ornamental pool has recently seen a dramatic change. Until quite recently, the plinth carried a sculpture of Mercury, the messanger with winged feet. Gale force winds blew it off the plinth, but fortunately it was recovered with virtually no damage and it will be put back on its plinth.



As you can see, there is a little ice still on the surface of the pool. It was quite a cool morning when I had my walk there yesterday.



Ian