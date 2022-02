A Product of Self Isolation

Our daughter Louise sent me this shot a few days ago. It shows some of the craft work that her 9 year old daughter had done during her recent self isolation after she caught Covid-19. Fortunately Louise's daughter had very mild symptoms, and was able to do her school work online, read the books and watch the DVDs of Harry Potter, and produced these two lovely characters from a craft kit. She is always busy with something! I thought you might like to see the results of her efforts.



Ian