After the Rain and the Gales....

I seem to have developed a weather theme over the last few days. Gale force winds yesterday left us undamaged, though there were plenty of photos and videos online showing damage in areas quite close to us. Anyway, we have had a bit of a change this afternoon, with a burst of snowfall, seen here from our front bedroom window.



Fortunately, as I write these notes the snow is already melting, since the cloud has cleared and we now have sunshine!



Ian