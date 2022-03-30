Marsh Marigold

Marsh Marigold is one of the many spring flowers that can now be seen in the Homestead Park in York. Katharine and I had a walk there on Saturday, before the end of the recent run of warm weather. It was lovely to see the spring flowers, and to enjoy the pleasure of sitting and enjoying the world pass by, without getting really cold.



Caltha palustris, known as marsh-marigold and kingcup, is a small to medium size perennial herbaceous plant of the buttercup family, native to marshes, fens, ditches and wet woodland in temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere. It normally flowers between April and August, dependent on altitude and latitude, but occasional flowers may occur at other times. Here in York it is very early flowering this year.



Ian