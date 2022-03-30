Previous
Marsh Marigold by fishers
Marsh Marigold

Marsh Marigold is one of the many spring flowers that can now be seen in the Homestead Park in York. Katharine and I had a walk there on Saturday, before the end of the recent run of warm weather. It was lovely to see the spring flowers, and to enjoy the pleasure of sitting and enjoying the world pass by, without getting really cold.

Caltha palustris, known as marsh-marigold and kingcup, is a small to medium size perennial herbaceous plant of the buttercup family, native to marshes, fens, ditches and wet woodland in temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere. It normally flowers between April and August, dependent on altitude and latitude, but occasional flowers may occur at other times. Here in York it is very early flowering this year.

Ian
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
gloria jones ace
Such a bright, cheerful photo...well done...
March 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So pretty
March 30th, 2022  
