Police Helicopter

A surprise visitor to our part of York earlier this afternoon was this police helicopter. I haven't discovered the reason for it's presence, but it was obviously carrying out some kind of search. It would hover for a short time, before moving position and hovering again. According to the Flightaware website, shortly after I took this shot, it left York heading south to it's base at Robin Hood airport near Doncaster.



For the record, it's a Eurocopter EC 135P2+ registered G-POLA.



Ian