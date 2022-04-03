Pond in Homestead Park

This shot would have been impossible only a short time ago. Quite a few of the trees surrounding the pond have been cut down, revealing new views across the pond. It would seem that the gardeners are in the process of updating or regenerating this part of the park, and it will be interesting to see the results of their creative efforts.



It is true that the trees and bushes beside the path around the pond were encroaching on the path, and on each other and that the area was rather cramped and isolated, so adjustments were needed, but I'm rather surprised just how much has changed.



There is a gradual process of changing and developing different parts of the gardens, and sadly that does sometimes lead to the loss of trees, but so far I've alwats been surprised and impressed with the results, so I'm looking forward to seeing how this area evolves.



Ian