Early yesterday afternoon this was the sight at platform 10 of York railway station. There were lots of photographers at the station, and we all got rather cold since the arrival of the 'Royal Scot' was 27 mins late.
The delay was not caused by the steam locomotive, but by the diesel locomotive at the rear of the train. The diesel is there to provide power for air conditioning, lighting etc in the coaches, and to provide assistance to the steam locomotive if needed. In this case it was the diesel locomotive that had problems, and was swapped for another during a stop near the railway centre at Barrow Hill.