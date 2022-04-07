Previous
Royal Scot by fishers
Royal Scot

Early yesterday afternoon this was the sight at platform 10 of York railway station. There were lots of photographers at the station, and we all got rather cold since the arrival of the 'Royal Scot' was 27 mins late.

The delay was not caused by the steam locomotive, but by the diesel locomotive at the rear of the train. The diesel is there to provide power for air conditioning, lighting etc in the coaches, and to provide assistance to the steam locomotive if needed. In this case it was the diesel locomotive that had problems, and was swapped for another during a stop near the railway centre at Barrow Hill.

'Royal Scot' has featured before in our project, and there is a history of the locomotive here - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-08-23

Ian
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Great shot of this iconic engine
April 7th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Classic that the old tech of steam was more reliable than the newer tech diesel!
April 7th, 2022  
Paul Alfsson
Nice one, Ian. Nostalgia.
April 7th, 2022  
