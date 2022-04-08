View from the Bus Stop

After taking photos of the Royal Scot, I walked the short distance to where I could catch a bus home, and while waiting I enjoyed this view.



The city walls are sloping down towards the River Ouse,and the bank below the walls still has a good display of daffodils. I fould a photo recently on a local history page on Facebook with a party of girl guides busy planting daffodil bulbs. The photo dated from the mid 1970s.



Beyond the city walls is the Grand Hotel, a very impressive building, both outside and inside. When first opened, it was the first five star hotel in York. It was first built as the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway and opened in 1906. In recognition of the history of the railway company, there are shields and badges reflecting the various earlier companies that merged to form the North Eastern Railway in 1854. The building continued as railway offices for many years after the end of the North Eastern Railway, closing eventually about 2008, and refurbished and reopened as a hotel in 2010. I liked the Ukrainian flag on the hotel highlighted by the sun while the rest of the building was in shade.



Ian