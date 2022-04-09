Not Another Steam Locomotive!

Yes, I'm afraid so, another steam locomotive - it's strange that there are quite long periods in York without a steam locomotive on the main line, and then several quite close together. This is the second steam special in three days, so at lunch time today it was back to the railway station to see this locomotive 'Clun Castle' arrive.
Fortunately I got to the station early because the train arrived a good ten minutes before it was due to arrive. I was pleased to get several shots of it as it arrived, and then as it reversed towards Holgate sidings where it will spend the afternoon before it's departure this afternoon shortly after 5pm.