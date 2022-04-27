Rescue

The good news is that this wasn't a real rescue, but a practice by the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. They are practicing a rescue from the roof area of the south transept of York Minster.



There is an external walkway at the foot of the roof, and those energetic enough to climb to the top of the Minster central tower ascend stairs to below the pinacle in this shot then along the walkway from right to left before ascending more steps to the top of the central tower. The Fire and Rescue team have had to perform a real rescue from here in the past, and on at least one occasion someone was threatening to jump from the walkway.



Unfortunately Katharine and I only got there in time to see the end of the practice. This isn't the first practice that I've seen - several years ago I was there to see a rescue helicopter above the central tower lowering a team member onto the roof, which was very dramatic.



Ian



