Flower Festival

The third thing that I wanted to take photos of last Saturday was a flower festival at All Saints Church, North Street, in York. In fact when I set off from home that was the primary target for my camera.



It is the first time that All Saints Church has held a flower festival, and it was held to mark the end of a restoration process for the stained glass in the church. There is a large collection of medieval glass in the church. It is one of the most important displays of medieval glass in the British Isles. The glass is all from the late 14th and early 15th centuries, and features a number of rare and unique themes. The cleaning and restoration has transformed the detail that can be seen.



The various flower displays reflect something of the images in the window beside which they are displayed, although I admit to struggle to link the two in many cases. The dsplays were created by the students of Askham Bryan College, which specialises in agricultural and animal science courses, and which is based about 4 miles (6.25km) south-west of York city centre.



This shot shows a display on a pew in the Lady Chapel.



