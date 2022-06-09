Wild Roses

Katharine and I had a walk around Rawcliffe Lake yesterday, one of the pleasant open spaces that are quite close to where we live. During lockdown and afterwards we walked there often - perhaps that is why we don't go there very often now.



The wild roses are now coming into flower, and I thought these two were quite attractive.



The path around the lake is a pleasant walk. The lake itself is artificial, created to help with land drainage and to control the water flow out towards the River Ouse. The material excavated to form the lake was used in the construction of flood defences beside Clifton Ings, so we got the benifit of a pleasant open space around the lake and flood defences - quite a win!



Ian