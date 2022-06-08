Pale Yellow-eyed-grass

Another shot from Lucy on her trip with her children to Chiswick Gardens in south-west London. It's a long while since I was there - something else that dates back to before Covid-19!



The gardens have an interesting and varied range of plants and is a wonderful and attractive place to explore. I have quite a few photos from earlier visits, but this shot from Lucy isn't one that I knew or recognised, so a search on the online plant identifier that I used. It suggested that it is probably Pale Yellow-eyed-grass.



Pale Yellow-eyed-grass is an evergreen perennial plant in the family Iridaceae. It can reach a height of 70–90 centimetres (28–35 in). It has an erect stem with a clump of grey-green sword-shaped alternate leaves and several clusters of cup-shaped creamy white flowers with six tepals and golden centers. They bloom from May to June. This species is native to Argentina and Chile. It grows in alpine grasslands, open woods and meadows.



Ian

