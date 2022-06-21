Time for a Snack?

This is a close-up of one of the dinosaur sculptures in Homestead Park, York, and this shows more clearly the detail in the sculpture, and how effective the woven structure is.



While I was taking photos, a dad and his young son (3 or perhaps 4 years old) were walking past, with the young boy looking rather cautiously at these creatures before checking with his dad if they were safe. His dad explained that the temporary rope alongside the path was to keep the dinosaurs away from people. The child didn't look too convinced by the explanation, but he did have quite a list of questions about dinosaurs for his dad after that!.



Ian