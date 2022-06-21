Previous
Next
Time for a Snack? by fishers
Photo 2206

Time for a Snack?

This is a close-up of one of the dinosaur sculptures in Homestead Park, York, and this shows more clearly the detail in the sculpture, and how effective the woven structure is.

While I was taking photos, a dad and his young son (3 or perhaps 4 years old) were walking past, with the young boy looking rather cautiously at these creatures before checking with his dad if they were safe. His dad explained that the temporary rope alongside the path was to keep the dinosaurs away from people. The child didn't look too convinced by the explanation, but he did have quite a list of questions about dinosaurs for his dad after that!.

Ian
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise