Pickering Railway Station - Changes

I thought that it might be interesting today to look at how Pickering railway station has changed over the years, and for this I've created this collage from two of my old photos.



The top shot shows the railway station in 2008, when the main difference from the time the North Yorkshire Moors Railway took it over is that the track has been relaid. The original roof had been removed by British Railways in the 1950s and two shorter shelters built, but as you can see on the rather wet day this photo was taken, much of the platform was unprotected. This shot was taken through the arch of the pedestrian footbridge linking the platforms.



The second shot was taken in April 2019 and it shows the transformation that had taken place. The new roof was installed in 2011, in a very simular style to the roof that had existed up to 1952, which was originally built in 1847. Various period features have been added along the platforms, and an education centre created outside the wall on the right, which includes a meeting room and a small museum. There is also a small picnic area. I did on one occasion see the meeting room used for a wedding, and after the wedding the wedding party and guests joined a train for the reception!



So, a quite different station now which far more accurately reflects the history of the place, and a great credit to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.



Ian