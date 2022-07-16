It's a Diseasel!

With apologies to Rev W Awdry, author of the Railway Stories (Thomas the Tank Engine) for the title.



Many people visit the North Yorkshire Moors Railway to have a ride on a train pulled by a steam locomotive, but sometimes they find a diesel locomotive at the front of their train. The reason for this last Saturday was the recent severe drought and the risks of sparks from a steam locomotive starting a fire in the lineside vegetation. It wasn't all bad news though. As you can see at the left of the top shot there was a steam locomotive behind the diesel, and in the bottom shot there was a diesel at the front of the train and a steam locomotive at the back.



These diesel locomotives are now themselves historical vehicles. Some 309 of this type were built between 1960 and 1965 and a few are still in use on the main line. These proved to be one of the most reliable designs of British diesel locomotive built in the 1960s. It seems remarkable to think that these locomotives are still doing important work despite being around 60 years old.



Apologies for another later than normal post. Saturday has become 'Moorsbus' day, so we haven't been home very long from our latest adventure. More on that to come tomorrow.



Ian



