Guisborough Homes by fishers
Photo 2269

Guisborough Homes

Katharine followed a town trail leaflet around Guisborough on Sunday, and this collage shows a selection of places where people live in the town centre.

Some of the buildings have interesting origins. The brick building bottom left was originally a farmhouse, later swallowed by the urban area as Guisborough expanded. The large house top right was once a doctors house, while the imposing brick terrace (top centre) was built in the early 1870s for estate workers. Immediately below that is a small stone cottage built around 1800 as a workers cottage.

The centre of Guisborough is an attractive collection of varied buildings, many of stone, forming an interesting and pleasant place to live.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
