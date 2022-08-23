Guisborough Homes

Katharine followed a town trail leaflet around Guisborough on Sunday, and this collage shows a selection of places where people live in the town centre.



Some of the buildings have interesting origins. The brick building bottom left was originally a farmhouse, later swallowed by the urban area as Guisborough expanded. The large house top right was once a doctors house, while the imposing brick terrace (top centre) was built in the early 1870s for estate workers. Immediately below that is a small stone cottage built around 1800 as a workers cottage.



The centre of Guisborough is an attractive collection of varied buildings, many of stone, forming an interesting and pleasant place to live.