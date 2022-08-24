Previous
Dovecote, Guisborough by fishers
Photo 2270

Dovecote, Guisborough

This is another shot from Katharine's Moorsbus trip to Guisborough on Sunday.

The ruins of Gisborough Priory lie to the south of St Nicholas Church. There are relatively few remains, thought the east wall of the church is impressive. To the west of the ruins is a dovecote. A Dovecote is a structure designed to house pigeons or doves, and to the wealthy they were once an important source of food.

It is believed that the original dovecote here was built in the 14th century, and rebuilding took place in the 18th century, which included creation of the current roof and cupola. In 2002 it was restored again, after a fire. It is currently used as a gardener’s store.

The land around the dovecote was once an orchard, but today it is used to grow flowers by a cut flower business.

Ian
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 24th, 2022  
