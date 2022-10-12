Previous
Ghosts in the Gardens - the Fisherman by fishers
Photo 2317

Ghosts in the Gardens - the Fisherman

This Ghost in the Gardens sculpture was situated close to the Ghost sculpture of the Female Merchant posted a few days ago. Here a fisherman and his rod and box are on the banks of the River Foss in the grounds of the Merchant Adventurers Hall.

As you can see, the River Foss doesn't look too good, with a thick layer of blue-green algae on it's surface. This is due to the very slow rate of flow of the river water due to the spring / summer drought that we have had. I really wouldn't want to taste anything that the fisherman caught here!

Ian
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
Casablanca ace
Ooh no! Fish and algae mixed 😱😱
October 12th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
I wonder if he's caught anything yet! Great sculpture and capture.
October 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 12th, 2022  
