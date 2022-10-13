Ghosts in the Gardens - the Teacher

The shot of the school teacher sculpture was taken in St Anthony's Garden, a lovely quiet space between the city walls, St Cuthbert's Church and St Anthony's Hall. It isn't very obvious how to get into the garden, which means there are usually few people in there - in fact Katharine and I went there this afternoon and we were the only people there.



The teacher, with his robes and hat reminded me of the headmaster at the grammar school that I attended back in the 1960s. Our headmaster was a strict disciplinarian, and instilled a sense of fear in most pupils. For those persistent offenders who broke the rules he was more than proficient in using his cane, usually during an assembly when all the pupils were gathered together to witness it. Despite that I enjoyed my time at that school, particularly when I discovered the joys of sport.



Ian