Rabbit by fishers
Rabbit

Katharine and I had a walk to the Homestead Park on Saturday morning, after a visit to the Health Centre. Katharine had a flu vaccine, I had a flu vaccine and a shingles vaccine. The Homestead seemed a nice place to relax after that, and our aim was also to get a few photos with autumn colours.

I didn't succeed with the autumn colours here, unless you count the few fallen leaves scattered on the grass! We sat in the circles garden and watched this youngster playing for a while. I managed to get this single shot before it reacted and ran away at a very impressive speed.

Ian
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Maria
So cute!
October 24th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Lovey clear shot
October 24th, 2022  
