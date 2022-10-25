Previous
Autumn at Homestead Park by fishers
Autumn at Homestead Park

After our encounter with the rabbit (see yesterday's post), we walked a little further around the park, and saw this across the lawn. I've no idea what kind of tree this is, but it produced a lovely display of autumn colours each year.

Ian
25th October 2022

Fisher Family

@fishers
Fisher Family
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 25th, 2022  
Maria
Wonderful golden tones!
October 25th, 2022  
