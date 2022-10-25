Sign up
Photo 2330
Autumn at Homestead Park
After our encounter with the rabbit (see yesterday's post), we walked a little further around the park, and saw this across the lawn. I've no idea what kind of tree this is, but it produced a lovely display of autumn colours each year.
Ian
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
1
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
22nd October 2022 12:05pm
Tags
tree
,
york
,
autumn
,
homestead park
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 25th, 2022
Maria
Wonderful golden tones!
October 25th, 2022
