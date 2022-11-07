Ginkgo

The online plant identifier that I use gives a 99% probability that this is Ginkgo. If so, this is an endangered species.



Ginkgo biloba, commonly known as ginkgo or gingko, also known as the maidenhair tree, is a species of tree native to China. It is the last living species in the order Ginkgoales, which first appeared over 290 million years ago. Fossils very similar to the living species, belonging to the genus Ginkgo, extend back to the Middle Jurassic approximately 170 million years ago. The tree was cultivated early in human history and remains commonly planted.



Ginkgo leaf extract is commonly used as a dietary supplement, but there is no scientific evidence that it supports human health or is effective against any disease.



This example is in the Homestead Park in York. I like the fan shaped leaves, and the way the colour graduates from green to yellow. Later, the green will turn more yellow and the yellow fringe will turn more red.



Ian