Autumn Trees

Part of the Homestead Park in York is a formal garden, with beds of flowers with lawn between them. The beds were recently cleared, ready for the next floral display.



It is in the formal garden where I was stood to take this shot, looking towards the trees around the pond, which are giving quite a show of autumn colour at the moment.



The ginkgo tree whose leaves featured in yesterdays post is towards the left of this image. I rather misled you in my notes yesterday - it is classed as endangered in the wild, but is commonly found in urban environments around the world.



The range of different autumn colours in trees is quite impressive, and there are several contrasting autumn colours shown in this shot. The colours of autumn are constantly changing, as different trees change colours at different times, and leaf fall time varies as well. I'm trying to visit the Homestead Park quite regularly to record the ever changing scene.



Ian