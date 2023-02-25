Previous
Pansy by fishers
Photo 2452

Pansy

One of many pansies planted in the formal area of the Homestead Park in York, which will give a beautiful array of colour over the coming weeks.

I rather likes the deep purple angel shape at the centre of this one.

Ian
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
Christine Sztukowski
I too see the angel very enchanting. Thanks for pointing it out Fav
February 25th, 2023  
