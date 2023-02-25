Sign up
Photo 2452
Pansy
One of many pansies planted in the formal area of the Homestead Park in York, which will give a beautiful array of colour over the coming weeks.
I rather likes the deep purple angel shape at the centre of this one.
Ian
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
1
Tags
york
,
pansy
,
homestead park
Christine Sztukowski
I too see the angel very enchanting. Thanks for pointing it out Fav
February 25th, 2023
