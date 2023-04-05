Otter

It was fascinating to watch the antics of the otters at London Wetland Centre. The way this otter is studying the shell is a reminder of me trying to work out how to open a child proof container!



The otters at the London Wetland Centre are Asian small-clawed otters. In the wild, the species is found across South East Asia, from Southern India, southern China and countries further south. These otters are classed as vulnerable to extinction because they face threats from poaching, illegal trafficking for the pet trade, pollution and the loss of their habitat. It is thought that there are only 5,000 of them living in the wild and this number is decreasing. They are the smallest otter species.



Ian