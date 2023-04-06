Smew Duck

This rather attractive creature is a male Smew Duck. It is a rather rare visitor, and this is the first time that I have seen one. It's striking black and white patterns are what caught my attention.



The RSPB website gives the following information "The smew is a small compact diving duck with a delicate bill. The male is white with a black mask and a black back, the female is grey with a reddish-brown head and white cheek. In flight, it shows black and white wings. It is a winter visitor in small numbers from Scandinavia and Russia. Sometimes birds move here from Holland and Denmark to escape freezing weather there. Little is known about this bird on its breeding grounds."



The numbers of these birds visiting the UK is low, with reports of around 100 to 200 each winter. On a world scale there is a large population, although it is declining.



Ian