Northern Pintail Duck





Slightly bigger than a mallard, these long-necked and small-headed ducks fly with a curved back pointed wing and a tapering tail, making this the best way to distinguish them from other ducks in the UK.



The pintail is a 'quarry' species, meaning that it can be legally shot in winter, but - unlike in parts of Europe - it does not appear that shooting is affecting their population status in the UK. The small breeding population and significant winter population make them an Amber List species.



You can see pintails all year round in the UK. Wintering birds arrive from September with numbers peaking in December. The return migration takes place from late February into March. They are a localised species, mainly occurring at sheltered coasts and estuaries.



Ian

