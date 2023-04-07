Previous
Northern Pintail Duck by fishers
Slightly bigger than a mallard, these long-necked and small-headed ducks fly with a curved back pointed wing and a tapering tail, making this the best way to distinguish them from other ducks in the UK.

The pintail is a 'quarry' species, meaning that it can be legally shot in winter, but - unlike in parts of Europe - it does not appear that shooting is affecting their population status in the UK. The small breeding population and significant winter population make them an Amber List species.

You can see pintails all year round in the UK. Wintering birds arrive from September with numbers peaking in December. The return migration takes place from late February into March. They are a localised species, mainly occurring at sheltered coasts and estuaries.

Ian
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
683% complete

View this month »

gloria jones ace
Terrific capture of this neat looking duck
April 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful capture - he’s hot his tail up😊
April 7th, 2023  
