New Life by fishers
Photo 2499

New Life

A rather different flower today, this one being the creation of the Thirsk Yarnbombers, and forming part of a display in Thirsk Market Place under the theme of 'New Life'.

Thirsk Yarnbombers have developed quite a reputation in recent years with their impressive displays, and they have featured in our project quite a few times. To see some of their previous efforts search 'yarnbombing' and you will find 27 previous shots that we have posted of their displays.

Most of their efforts take the form of a sleeve on the bollards around the pedestrian area in the Market Place, with some form of construction on top. I love the ladybirds and butterfly on this giant flower.

Ian
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
So creative…..
April 13th, 2023  
