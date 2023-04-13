New Life

A rather different flower today, this one being the creation of the Thirsk Yarnbombers, and forming part of a display in Thirsk Market Place under the theme of 'New Life'.



Thirsk Yarnbombers have developed quite a reputation in recent years with their impressive displays, and they have featured in our project quite a few times. To see some of their previous efforts search 'yarnbombing' and you will find 27 previous shots that we have posted of their displays.



Most of their efforts take the form of a sleeve on the bollards around the pedestrian area in the Market Place, with some form of construction on top. I love the ladybirds and butterfly on this giant flower.



Ian