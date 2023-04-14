Previous
New Life (2) by fishers
Photo 2500

New Life (2)

There is a secondary display of yarnbombing in a small square at the town end of Topcliffe Road in Thirsk, which included a fascinating display of hats (Easter bonnets). However, my favourite part of this display were these daffodils.

Thirsk Yarnbombers first produced a display in 2016 when they marked the Tour de Yorkshire passing through their town. I didn't see that display, but I did see the display they produced for Remembrance Day that year, with a waterfall of poppies cascading down from the roof of the church and along the boundary wall. That became the start of me making regular visits for most displays since then.

Ian
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
684% complete

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great pic love it👍🐣😊
April 14th, 2023  
Polly
The amount of work here is huge. Well done knitters
April 14th, 2023  
