New Life (2)

There is a secondary display of yarnbombing in a small square at the town end of Topcliffe Road in Thirsk, which included a fascinating display of hats (Easter bonnets). However, my favourite part of this display were these daffodils.



Thirsk Yarnbombers first produced a display in 2016 when they marked the Tour de Yorkshire passing through their town. I didn't see that display, but I did see the display they produced for Remembrance Day that year, with a waterfall of poppies cascading down from the roof of the church and along the boundary wall. That became the start of me making regular visits for most displays since then.



Ian