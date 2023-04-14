New Life (2)

There is a secondary display of yarnbombing in a small square at the town end of Topcliffe Road in Thirsk, which included a fascinating display of hats (Easter bonnets). However, my favourite part of this display were these daffodils.
Thirsk Yarnbombers first produced a display in 2016 when they marked the Tour de Yorkshire passing through their town. I didn't see that display, but I did see the display they produced for Remembrance Day that year, with a waterfall of poppies cascading down from the roof of the church and along the boundary wall. That became the start of me making regular visits for most displays since then.