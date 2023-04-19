Wellhead Park, Bourne, Lincolnshire

The summary description that I used then, taken from the Geograph website, is well worth repeating: "The early source of water in Bourne known as the Wellhead or St Peter’s Pool is among the most ancient sites of artesian supply in England and has figured prominently in the development of the town, especially as the water is known as chalybeate or impregnated with salts of iron and is therefore reputed to have qualities conducive to good health and is also the source of the local river known as the Bourne Eau. The water is now piped by Anglian Water to other locations in the area at the rate of four million gallons a day but the pool remains a local beauty spot as part of the parkland known as the Wellhead Gardens, frequented by water birds and popular with visitors."
The park is a lovely place, close to the heart of the town, a market town with a long and varied history. An area close to the pond is reputed to be the site of Bourne Castle, but there is nothing to see now except a series of mounds.
It is said that the pond is fed by a series of seven springs, and there is a slightly confusing collection of water courses through the park, forming some attractive locations.