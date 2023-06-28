Knaresborough Viaduct

Probably the most photographed view in Knaresborough, looking down on the railway viaduct from the gardens which occupy the site of the castle.



The deep valley of the River Nidd through Knaresborough was a result of the last ice age. The original course of the river flowed eastwards furher to the north, but it's course was blocked by a huge glacier in the Vale of York. The river water was forced south and cut into a ridge here, creating this deep gorge as a result.



The viaduct links the towns of Harrogate and Knaresborough, and is part of the route eastwards to York. The original viaduce was due to be completed in 1848, and was almost complete when it collapsed into the river. It took a further 3 years to build a replacement, which is the bridge that can be seen today, still used by trains between Harrogate and York.



The viaduct is 260ft (80m) long and 80.5ft (24.5m) high, and carries a two track railway.



Sadly, the view isn't quite complete. It really needs a steam locomotive to be crossing the viaduce to complete the view! For many years there were regular summer steam trains over here, but following engineeing work, when clearances were reduced and following a steam locomotive scraping against a lineside structure, they are no longer allowed on the route.



Ian