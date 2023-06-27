Previous
Green Dragon Yard by fishers
Photo 2573

Green Dragon Yard

This was an attractive little corner of Knaresborough that Katharine and I found during our visit and search for the window paintings.

Green Dragon yard is believed to be named after the Green Dragon pub located here but closed in 1910. Today it has a variety of shops and other facilities – a traditional sweet shop, café, hairdressers and an art gallery, amongst others. It is just off Castlegate, and only a few minutes from the Market Place.

We haven’t completely left behind the paintings. On the left a painting of an arch and secluded courtyard has been created. It isn’t one of the original trail paintings, but it has been here since at least 2012 (it features on a 2012 photo on the Geograph website).

