Queen Elizabeth Rose

At long last we have a good display of Queen Elizabeth roses in our garden. All the other roses have had lots of flowers for a while, but the Queen Elizabeths have been rather slower to flower.



These roses were a favourite of my dad, and he had quite a few in his garden. Some of these in our garden were grown from cuttings from his roses.



This was the first successful grandiflora rose, a cross with clusters of flowers like a floribunda and large blooms like a hybrid tea. It was launched in 1954 by the rose breeder Lammerts, to mark the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and it was a brilliant success. For some of us it is still very popular today.



Ian