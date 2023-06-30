Previous
Queen Elizabeth Rose by fishers
Queen Elizabeth Rose

At long last we have a good display of Queen Elizabeth roses in our garden. All the other roses have had lots of flowers for a while, but the Queen Elizabeths have been rather slower to flower.

These roses were a favourite of my dad, and he had quite a few in his garden. Some of these in our garden were grown from cuttings from his roses.

This was the first successful grandiflora rose, a cross with clusters of flowers like a floribunda and large blooms like a hybrid tea. It was launched in 1954 by the rose breeder Lammerts, to mark the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and it was a brilliant success. For some of us it is still very popular today.

