Queen Elizabeth Rose (2)

It may come as a surprise to some of you, but we don't have beautiful sunshine every day here in the UK. After the Queen Elizabeth rose shot taken in lovely sunny conditions that I posted yesterday, here is one that I took yesterday during a rather impressive downpour, with streaks of water visible across the shot, and lots of water droplets on the petals. It was quite amazing the difference in the weather from one day to the next.



Ian