Jackdaw

A regular feature of our visits to the Moors Centre at Danby has been a visit to the cafe. There is plenty of space inside, but for the fresh air lover there are tables outside. We usually sit outside if the weather is dry, and we can then watch the antics of the local bird population as they clear up the crumbs that any careless humans might have dropped. There are quite a few bird species to be seen. This shot shows a Jackdaw perched on the edge of one of the wooden picnic tables.



The Jackdaw is a small, black crow with a distinctive silvery sheen to the back of its head. The jackdaw call is a familiar hard 'tchack' from which it gets its name. It will commonly nest in chimneys, buildings, rock crevices and tree holes. Jackdaws can be found in fields, woods, parks and gardens. They're social birds and roost communally in woodlands. They are widespread and common across the UK, except the Scottish Highlands. There are estimated to be 1.5 million breeding pairs in the UK.



Ian