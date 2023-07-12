Don't Forget to Look Up!

Another Moorsbus trip at the weekend, this time to the town of Guisborough, just beyond the northern edge of the North York Moors National Park. The town has a steep hillside to the south leading up onto the moorland, which forms an attractive backdrop.



Gisborough Priory (yes the spelling in the priory name is different to the town) is an interesting place to explore. Much has been destroyed, and the main survival is the east wall of the church that you can see in this shot. The wall is very impressive, with its remains reaching a height of 71 feet (21.6m), and lots of interesting detail in its structure.



In some respects the pattern of clouds above the east wall of the church was an even more impressive display, slowly but constantly changing and evolving, making an impressive backdrop to the ruins. So, don't forget to look up, there are spectacular views just above you!



Ian