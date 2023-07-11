Beside the River Foss, York

This selection of shots are of a new piece of artwork that has recently been created beside the River Foss, close to Foss Islands Road in York.
Painted by Yorkshire artist, Selkie Ray, it shows an underwater landscape filled with wildlife that can be found along York's riverbanks.
The rarest wildlife to be seen in these images is a tansy beetle on a tansy plant in the circle on the bottom right image.
The Tansy beetle is a species of leaf beetle. The common name derives from its main foodplant, Tansy, but it can also use other wetland plants such as Gypsywort and Water Mint. It measures 7.7–10.5 mm in length and has a characteristic bright metallic green colouration. In the majority of countries where it is found the species is declining. In the United Kingdom it is designated as 'Nationally Rare'. The stronghold population here is located along the banks of the river Ouse in and around York along a stretch of about 30 miles (45km) of river. Other, much small, fenland populations exist at Woodwalton Fen and at Welney Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust reserve.