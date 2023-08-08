Great Broughton

The small town of Great Broughton lies just to the north of the hills of the North York Moors, in the flat lands of the Cleveland Plain. It was our starting point for exploring from the Moorsbus at the weekend.



The main road through the town looks quite ordainary, with little to catch the eye, but parallel to that is another road beside Holme Beck. It is a quiet place with some interesting buildings. These stone cottages with their nice neat gardens caught my attention, so here they are for you to view as well.



Ian