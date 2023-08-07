Previous
Identity Crisis by fishers
Photo 2614

Identity Crisis

We had Lucy and her family staying with us last week. Outdoor activities were rather restricted by the bad weather, but we did manage a visit to the railway museum on Thursday, and immediately before that went to the railway station to see a steam hauled special train on its way from Carnforth to Scarborough.

It had left Carnforth very late, so arrived at York about 15 mins late. That meant a last minute platform change, which rather ruined my planned shots under the station roof, so I had to improvise. Here the locomotive stood at the very north end of platform 4, with a crowd of onlookers around it. A sudden movement of people left this clear shot of the locomotive with one of the footplate staff leaning out of the cab looking to see if passengers had finished boarding and the train was ready to depart.

This locomotive has something of an identity crisis. It's official number and name is 45699 'Galatea', but at the moment it carries the number 45562 on the cab side. It also carries the number 45627 on the front and the nameplate from 45627 'Sierra Leone' on the boiler side. Both the original 45562 and 45627 went to scrapyards back in the 1960s, but it would seem the owners of this locomotive have fond memories of them and are in some way trying to recreate them. I'm sure photos like this will cause confusion to future enthusiasts!

Ian
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a great perspective on this locomotive. Wonderful narrative too!
August 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful pov
August 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise