Identity Crisis

We had Lucy and her family staying with us last week. Outdoor activities were rather restricted by the bad weather, but we did manage a visit to the railway museum on Thursday, and immediately before that went to the railway station to see a steam hauled special train on its way from Carnforth to Scarborough.



It had left Carnforth very late, so arrived at York about 15 mins late. That meant a last minute platform change, which rather ruined my planned shots under the station roof, so I had to improvise. Here the locomotive stood at the very north end of platform 4, with a crowd of onlookers around it. A sudden movement of people left this clear shot of the locomotive with one of the footplate staff leaning out of the cab looking to see if passengers had finished boarding and the train was ready to depart.



This locomotive has something of an identity crisis. It's official number and name is 45699 'Galatea', but at the moment it carries the number 45562 on the cab side. It also carries the number 45627 on the front and the nameplate from 45627 'Sierra Leone' on the boiler side. Both the original 45562 and 45627 went to scrapyards back in the 1960s, but it would seem the owners of this locomotive have fond memories of them and are in some way trying to recreate them. I'm sure photos like this will cause confusion to future enthusiasts!



Ian