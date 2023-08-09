Roseberry Topping

After a look around Great Broughton, we began a short and level walk northwards from the village towards Stokesley. This shot is one of several taken of the surrounding hills, and shows Roseberry Topping as we looked north-east from our route.



Roseberry Topping is an imposing hill, rising from the surrounding flat land at around 100 metres above sea level to a summit of 320 metres above sea level. It is an outlier of the Cleveland Hills, and one of the memorable places along the Cleveland Way long distance walk.



It is formed from sandstone laid down in the Middle and Lower Jurassic periods, between 208 and 165 million years ago, which constitutes the youngest sandstone to be found in any of the national parks in England and Wales. Its distinctive conical shape is the result of the hill's hard sandstone cap protecting the underlying shales and clays from erosion by the effects of ice, wind and rain.



In 1912, its shape was dramatically changed by a geological fault and alum and ironstone mining which caused a collapse. The area immediately below the summit is still extensively pitted and scarred from the former mineworks.



It formed an attractive backdrop to our walk.



Ian